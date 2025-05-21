Suspect in custody after standoff in Hobson

GREAT FALLS — A person was arrested in Hobson after a stand-off with sheriff's deputies on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

The Judith Basic County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that on Tuesday evening, Central Montana Dispatch received a call about a fight that happened in Hobson, and that one of the people involved retrieved a gun from a vehicle and went into a house.

Judith Basin County Sheriffs Office responded, and requested the Fergus County Sheriff's Office respond as well.

Deputies learned that the armed subject was in a house and refused to come out; officers created a perimeter around the house and advised neighbors to stay in their homes.

After more than two hours of negotiations, the person came out of the house but wouldn’t come to law enforcement.

Negotiations continued with the person, ultimately resulting in a "physical altercation" between deputies and the person, resulting in a deputy sustaining minor injuries; the deputy was medically evaluated and is OK.

The suspect was taken Central Montana Medical Center in Lewistown for a medical evaluation and then to the Fergus County Detention Center.

The Fergus County Sheriff's Office said: "We would like to thank Central MT Dispatch and the Petroleum County Sheriffs Office for their help during this incident. When an incident of this magnitude is ongoing, please listen to law enforcement and don’t interrupt the scene for everyone’s safety, thank you!"

No other details have been released, including the name of the suspect. We will update you if we get more information.

