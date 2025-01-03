Good Morning, Montana (Friday, January 3, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Snow, heavy at times, throughout the afternoon and evening. Daytime highs in the 0s and 10s in north central Montana and 20s in southwest Montana. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 11:00 AM Friday through 5:00 PM Saturday. Widespread snow accumulation of 4-8 inches is expected across north central Montana, with a few areas seeing up to a foot of snowfall.

Snow could alleviate drought conditions in Montana. Click here.

Great Falls teen battling rare thyroid cancer. Click here.

Former nurse accused of sexual abuse of patient in Helena. Click here.

Great Falls businesses reflect on holiday season. Click here.

Great Falls library launches 'Bookworms United Reading Challenge'. Click here.

COMING UP:

FRIDAY JANUARY 3: Come “walk the mall” starting at 9am every Friday in January. The free event is sponsored by the Cascade City-County Health Department and led by a Health Promotion Specialist. Meet at the Scheels Coffee Bar in Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls. After the walk, participants will receive a free cup of brewed coffee from Scheels Coffee Bar. For more information, call Penny Paul at 406-454-5071.

SATURDAY JANUARY 4: Benefis Health System will host a Helmet and Lift Ticket Giveaway from 8:30am to 2pm at Showdown Montana. The Benefis Emergency Department's Trauma Injury Prevention Program will return to Showdown to give away free ski helmets to children and adults. Our Trauma team help with fittings, and the giveaway is made possible by Benefis Foundation donors. The first 100 people at the event will also get a free lift ticket. Showdown Montana is located at 2850 U.S. Highway 89 near Neihart. For more information, call 406-455-4866.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!