Good Morning, Montana (Monday, December 2, 2024)

WEATHER: Some patchy fog and reduced visibility on the Hi-Line this morning. Winds gradually increase throughout the afternoon. A High Wind Warning is in effect from 5:00 PM tonight through 11:00 AM Tuesday for the Rocky Mountain Front. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures expected across central Montana. High temps in the 10s and 20s for the Hi-Line and upper 30s to mid 40s for central Montana.



THURSDAY DECEMBER 5: Trinitas Chapel at the University of Providence will host Lessons and Carols from 7pm to 8pm. Enjoy an evening on Christmas Carols along with the telling of the Christmas story. For more information, call Kody Diekhans at 406-791-5202.

FRIDAY DECEMBER 6: Celebrate the season with the annual Christmas Stroll from 5pm until 9pm along Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. The event features food vendors, live music, arts and crafts, and more. For more information, call 406-453-6151



