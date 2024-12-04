Good Morning, Montana (Wednesday, December 4, 2024)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Cooler. Some snow showers this evening for the Hi-Line east of Havre. Highs in the 20s and 30s on the Hi-Line and upper 30s to mid 40s for central Montana.

Roots Revival: Great Falls Community Unites to Replant Trees in Gibson Park. Click here.

Driver in crash that killed a Laurel woman has been sentenced. Click here.

Great Falls woman admits to trafficking meth in community. Click here.

'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical' in Great Falls. Click here.

COMING UP: WEDNESDAY DECEMBER 4: Come enjoy Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical at the Mansfield Center in the Civic Center starting at 7:30pm. Come see all of your favorite characters from the special, including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph, as they come to life. For more information and tickets, click here.

