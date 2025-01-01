Good Morning, Montana (Wednesday, January 1, 2025)

HAPPY NEW YEAR!! Wishing everyone a good day and a great year! Here are some things to know for today:

Cold and chances of snow to begin the new year. Click here.

Charges filed in connection with the death of Selena Not Afraid. Click here.

Station District Bar & Eatery announces opening date. Click here.

New Year is busiest time of year for addiction recovery. Click here.

New information about West Yellowstone police officer's death. Click here.

COMING UP: FRIDAY JANUARY 3: Come “walk the mall” starting at 9am every Friday in January. The free event is sponsored by the Cascade City-County Health Department and led by a Health Promotion Specialist. Meet at the Scheels Coffee Bar in Holiday Village Mall in Great Falls. After the walk, participants will receive a free cup of brewed coffee from Scheels Coffee Bar. For more information, call Penny Paul at 406-454-5071.

SATURDAY JANUARY 4: Benefis Health System will host a Helmet and Lift Ticket Giveaway from 8:30am to 2pm at Showdown Montana. The Benefis Emergency Department's Trauma Injury Prevention Program will return to Showdown to give away free ski helmets to children and adults. Our Trauma team help with fittings, and the giveaway is made possible by Benefis Foundation donors. The first 100 people at the event will also get a free lift ticket. Showdown Montana is located at 2850 U.S. Highway 89 near Neihart. For more information, call 406-455-4866.

For Behind The Scenes, Follow Montana This Morning on Instagram - click here!