36 dogs saved from euthanization made a 'pit stop' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A heartwarming rescue mission made a stop at the MacLean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center on Saturday, October 4, 2025, bringing hope to 36 dogs who were scheduled to be euthanized in Bakersfield, California.

The dogs are traveling to no-kill homes in Canada as part of a life-saving partnership between non-profit Marley's Mutts and BARCS Rescue.

During their journey north, the animals stopped at the Great Falls adoption center for a much-needed break and walk.

All 36 dogs already have foster homes lined up in Canada.

For many of these rescued animals, tonight will mark the first time they'll sleep in a loving home.

The rescue represents a second chance at life for dogs who would have otherwise faced euthanization due to overcrowding at California shelters.