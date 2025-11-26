A.T. Worship Temple will give away free Thanksgiving meal baskets

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
GREAT FALLS — The A.T. Worship Temple Church is once again preparing to help families enjoy a full Thanksgiving meal. What began as a modest effort by Bishop Marcus Collins 17 years ago has grown into a major community tradition, offering hundreds of families the ingredients they need to prepare a holiday feast at home.

The church will host its 13th Annual Thanksgiving Basket Drive-By Giveaway on Thursday, November 27, 2025, from 9 a.m. to noon at 3726 Fifth Avenue North.

The event is designed for convenience, as families simply drive up, unlock their trunk or back seat, and volunteers place a meal basket inside.

Each basket includes a turkey, classic Thanksgiving sides, and a dessert - everything needed to prepare a complete holiday dinner.

Organizers say the mission has remained the same since the very beginning: to ease the burden on families who may be struggling during the holidays.

Over the years, the giveaway has become a reliable resource for individuals and families across Great Falls who may be facing financial challenges, unexpected hardships, or simply need a little help during the holiday season. Volunteers from the congregation and broader community come together each year to assemble baskets, direct traffic, and make the morning run smoothly.

