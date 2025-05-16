Bye-bye, Birds: scooters are leaving Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Bird scooters will end operations in Great Falls next week, leaving Bozeman as the only Montana city with the electric scooter service. The popular electric scooters that have been seen throughout Great Falls for nearly four years will soon disappear from city streets and sidewalks.

REACTION TO DEPARTURE OF BIRD SCOOTERS - WATCH:

Bird scooters are leaving Great Falls

"Once they are actually gone and you can't find them anywhere, I think it's going to be really hard on some people," said Lindsey Godwin, fleet manager for Bird Scooters Great Falls.

The decision came after a call from one of Bird's engagement directors to Godwin.

"His words were they were going to exit the market, which was just unfortunate for Great Falls," said co-manager John Godwin.

The final day for Bird scooter rides in Great Falls will be Wednesday, May 21. The scooters aren't being retired, but rather relocated to larger markets.



"They're moving all these to a major market. And so for them, they see more potential in like L.A. to put a ton of them in a major market rather than smaller markets," John said.

Bird, which filed for bankruptcy in December 2023, is now focused on tightening resources and moving to more profitable hubs. The company also faced part supply chain issues in Great Falls.

The scooters have proven practical for some residents, according to data presented by the city of Great Falls.

"Within a few months, they identified 495 people that were using them to commute," noted John.

Some residents are disappointed to see the scooters go.

"I did see them as a net positive. I mean, you got on them and just kind of laughed with your friends. It was good for the community," said Angelena McGuffey, bartender at The Wild Hare.

Angelena McGuffey (MTN News photo)

However, the scooters weren't without controversy. Businesses often complained of discarded scooters obstructing streets and sidewalks, and injuries from scooter use were frequently reported on social media.

"I have had friends literally fall, scrape their face, their knees, like I have seen people fall and get injured. And unfortunately, it's kind of the risk that you take," McGuffey said.

With the departure from Great Falls, Bozeman will remain the only Montana city where Bird scooters are available.

"It's great to see all the people that use them, all the joy that they brought. And it was fun to be one of the cool kids that was running. We'll miss it," said Lindsey.