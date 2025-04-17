C.M. Russell Museum names new director

GREAT FALLS — The C.M. Russell Museum is set to undergo a change in leadership, as longtime employee Duane Braaten will be named the museum’s new director, replacing Chris Warden, who is stepping down.

“I want to do everything possible to make Charlie a household name again, to bring he and his artwork to the world,” says Braaten.

WATCH:

Braaten takes the reins at CMR Museum

Braaten began working at the museum in 1997, and has worked in important roles for the museum for nearly three decades. He’s worked in curation, fundraising, and been a driving force behind the famous Russell Auction. Most recently, he served as the museum’s Director of Art and Philanthropy.

“While the auction this year was a landmark success, the celebration of the 100th year of Russell’s legacy starting in 2026 is going to be just as exciting,” said Braaten. “We look forward to celebrating this incredible milestone with the community of Great Falls and the world.”

Braaten replaces Warden who is stepping down to pursue work in consulting.

In an issued statement, Warden says, “It’s been a privilege to guide the museum through a year of meaningful growth,” said Warden. “This experience reconnected me to my interests in helping organizations drive positive change as an advisor and consultant, which is what I will pursue next.”

Warden was key in strengthening the museum’s foundation, expanding community engagement and shaping a strategic plan fort the museum’s future. His one year as Executive Director was preceded by five years on the museum’s board.

Warden will help support the transition of leadership. Braaten will officially be named director on April 21st.