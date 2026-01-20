Garage destroyed by fire in Great Falls

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that a garage was destroyed by fire on Friday, January 16, 2026.
The agency said firefighters responded just before 11 p.m. to a residence at 1219 Ninth Avenue South.
D-platoon arrived to find the detached garage "fully involved" in flames.
Crews worked to extinguish the flames from the exterior of the garage; however, the roof collapsed within 10 minutes, making the extinguishment of the fire extremely difficult.
With the roof collapse, D-platoon took defensive measures, which led to crews remaining on the scene for most of the night.
No injuries were reported; the cause of the fire is being investigated.
We will update you if we get more information.