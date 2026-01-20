Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsGreat Falls News

Actions

Garage destroyed by fire in Great Falls

garage destroyed by fire on Friday, January 16, 2026.
Great Falls Fire Rescue
Firefighters responded just before 11 p.m. to a residence at 1219 Ninth Avenue South.
garage destroyed by fire on Friday, January 16, 2026.
Posted
and last updated

Great Falls Fire Rescue said in a news release that a garage was destroyed by fire on Friday, January 16, 2026.

The agency said firefighters responded just before 11 p.m. to a residence at 1219 Ninth Avenue South.

D-platoon arrived to find the detached garage "fully involved" in flames.

Crews worked to extinguish the flames from the exterior of the garage; however, the roof collapsed within 10 minutes, making the extinguishment of the fire extremely difficult.

TRENDING
Family wants answers after teen shot dead Investigation continues into the homicide of Terrell Johnson Recent Obituaries Montana Made: The Farmer's Daughter Fibers

With the roof collapse, D-platoon took defensive measures, which led to crews remaining on the scene for most of the night.

No injuries were reported; the cause of the fire is being investigated.

We will update you if we get more information.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Contact Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App