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Great Falls dog park will close temporarily for annual maintenance (2026)

Great Falls Dog Park
MTN News
Great Falls Dog Park
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The City of Great Falls Park & Recreation Department will be temporarily closing the Pacific Steel Dog Park beginning May 18th to protect the health of the turf, ensure public safety, and maintain the long‑term quality of this popular community space.

The reopening date is tentatively scheduled for June 15th.

In a news release, the agency said that this year’s unusually mild winter led to far more park use than is typically seen during the colder months. The turf experienced higher-than-normal wear and tear, soil compaction, and root stress that ordinarily would not occur during winter. As a result, the turf is entering the spring season in a weakened condition.

Spring and early summer also bring rising soil temperatures which gives us a good window in which we can overseed and fertilize. Without a period of rest, these current use conditions can lead to long-term turf damage, bare patches, and erosion that become increasingly expensive and time‑consuming to repair.

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This temporary closure allows park staff to perform important maintenance, including irrigation adjustments, turf repair, and application of treatments that require the space to be free of pets and people.

By giving the turf time to recover now, we help ensure the dog park remains safe, healthy, and enjoyable throughout the rest of the year.

The park opened in July 2009, and features two large fenced areas - one for larger dogs, and one for smaller dogs. It also has a covered pavillion with picnic tables between the two areas.

It is located at 800 River Drive North.

For questions regarding the maintenance project, call the Park & Recreation Department at 406-771-1265.

Great Falls Dog Park

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