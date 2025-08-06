Great Falls: History & Art

When the average person thinks of Great Falls, the town’s history and artistry are the first thought that arises. But it is an essential part of this town’s history and should be treated as such.

Great Falls is rich in art and history

The culture of Great Falls can be identified by its deeply rich history as a railroad town. Founded by businessman Paris Gibson, the town was noted for its commercial potential due to the river and the natural waterfalls that were here.

According to Collections Curator Ashleigh McCaan, “along with James J. Hill of the railroad company,” Paris Gibson would start the development of the town of Great Falls.

But that isn’t the town’s only claim to fame. As Director of C.M. Russell Museum, Duane Braaten explains, “Charlie Russell, an internationally known artist, lived right here” in Great Falls. So yes, on a surface level, the town may seem lacking in the arts department. But under the surface, you can find a vibrant history told through artifacts and artistry.