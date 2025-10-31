Great Falls non-profits ready to assist as SNAP funding is set to lapse

GREAT FALLS — As the partial federal government shutdown continues into its 30th day, some families in Great Falls are increasingly concerned about how they will put food on the table. According to the US Department of Agriculture, if the shutdown continues into November, the government will be unable to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video:

Potential SNAP funding lapse has Montana food banks bracing for impacts

The agency says the typical monthly SNAP payout ranges from $170 to $200 per person, which is loaded onto Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards used to buy groceries.

Great Falls Public Schools said in a news release on Friday: "Many folks have asked how to support GFPS families in need ~ every school has a food pantry and they appreciate any food donations. However, if your family — or someone you know — could use a little extra help this month (since school pantries might be low on food), these Great Falls food resources are here for you, because no one should go hungry."

Here is a list of options provided by GFPS:

Great Falls Community Food Bank

1620 12th Ave N

(406) 761-3663

Mon–Fri | 8:30–11:30 AM & 1:00–3:30 PM

Bring photo ID and proof of address if possible. Emergency food boxes available.

St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry

426 Central Ave W

(406) 761-0870

Mon–Fri | 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Offers groceries, hygiene items, and limited utility/rent assistance.

Salvation Army of Great Falls

1000 17th Ave S

(406) 452-2982

Mon–Fri | 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Pantry access once per month per household; meal assistance also available.

NeighborWorks Community Food Market

509 1st Ave S

Tues & Thurs | 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Free fresh produce and pantry staples while supplies last.

Mercy Vineyard Church Food Pantry

800 1st Ave N

(406) 727-8012

2nd & 4th Saturdays of each month | 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

No ID required. Drive-thru style pantry — open to anyone in need.

HopeWorx Community Center

501 1st Ave N, Suite 121

(406) 952-0270

Monday–Friday | 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Offers free meals, snacks, and access to a community pantry. Also provides hygiene items, support groups, and resource connections for families and individuals.