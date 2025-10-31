Obituary: Naomi "Nimie" B. Mitchell

Naomi "Nimie" B. Mitchell of Great Falls passed away on October 26, 2025. She was born on July 9,1965, in Oakland, California.

She lived most of her life in the Great Falls / Conrad areas; however, she also spent time living in Alaska and Hawaii.

She worked many jobs including Great Falls Transit and the local nursing home in Conrad as a CNA.

She had a true passion for animals, especially her horse, Digger, and dog, Ruby.

Nimie spent most of her time outdoors, at rodeos, and spending time with family.

She is survived by her mother, Barbara Clark; brothers, Chad (Julie) and Jerry (Karie); sister, Laurina; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 7, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

