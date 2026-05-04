The search has begun here in Great Falls for a new police commissioner, and officials say they're looking for someone who brings balance, kindness, and fairness to the role—helping ensure the city’s next officers are the right fit for Great Falls.

“It’s a three-year term. They do have to be residents of the city of Great Falls. That’s one of the qualifications. And they have to be of legal age, so they have to be over 18,” explains Lt. Aaron Frick with GFPD hiring and recruiting.

Quentin Shores reports - watch the video here:

Great Falls Police Commission taking applications for new member

The police commission’s work goes far beyond paperwork. As required by Montana law, three community members serve, with one of those seats opening up in June.

These volunteer commissioners review every eligible police officer applicant to ensure legal requirements are met—and, when needed, hear disciplinary appeals to help maintain high standards.

“We review each eligible police officer candidate to make sure they meet the legal requirements in the state of Montana to become a police officer,” Frick said.

Commissioners also play a crucial role in shaping the force, making sure the department is staffed with officers of strong moral character and a commitment to public service.

While the job is vital, meetings are held only as needed—not on a set monthly schedule—making it a meaningful yet manageable time commitment.

“We want well-rounded individuals. We don’t want a whole bunch of just hardcore intensity. We want a balance of officers. We want people who are compassionate and kind, driven, hardworking. We do need officers that are good at the tactical side of things,” Frick said.

If you want a way to serve your community and help decide who protects Great Falls, consider applying for this important volunteer role. Applications are due by May 8th. For more information, click here.

