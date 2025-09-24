'Hot Pursuit 5K' set for Saturday in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Runners and walkers will take to Gibson Park this weekend for the first-ever Hot Pursuit 5K, a fundraiser supporting the Law Enforcement Torch Run and Special Olympics Montana.

The event, organized in partnership with the Great Falls Police Department, is scheduled for Saturday, September 27. Registration opens at 9 a.m., with the 5K starting at 10 a.m. and a 1.33-mile fun walk beginning at 10:45 a.m.

Amy Bliss, director of the Law Enforcement Torch Run in Montana, said the event is meant to raise both funds and awareness.

“The Torch Run’s mission is to raise funds and awareness for our Special Olympics athletes. “This is our first annual 5k here in Great Falls,” Bliss said.

Detective Abby Rodseth with GFPD, who helped bring the idea forward, said the race is about community connection as much as competition.

“It’s a way for us to engage with the community,” she said. “It’s such a great way to have your cup filled with that extra bit of joy."

Participants can choose between a chip-timed 5K run or the shorter fun walk. Awards will be given for top finishers, including special recognition for first responders. Families can also enjoy activities before the race, including vehicle tours, tumbling demonstrations, and a pre-race warmup hosted by The Peak.

For more information or to register, visit the event page.