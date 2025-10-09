Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
New traffic signal box artwork in downtown Great Falls

Great Falls Business Improvement District
Great Falls Business Improvement District
Great Falls Business Improvement District
Posted
and last updated

The Great Falls Business Improvement District and Downtown Development Partnership recently unveiled four new traffic signal artwork pieces.

Watch the video here:

New traffic signal box art in downtown Great Falls

It’s all part of traffic signal box art program going back to 2011, and all of the artists are from Cascade County.

You can see them along First Avenue South at the intersections of Second, Third, Fourth, and Fifth streets.

Artists and location:

  • Julie Orso - 4th Street and 1st Ave S
  • Kyle NoNayme Daugherty - 3rd Street and 1st Ave S
  • Julie Orso - 2nd Street and 1st Ave S
  • Masina Seau - 5th Street and 1st Ave S
