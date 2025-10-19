Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'No Kings' protest in Great Falls

MTN News
Posted

Across the country on Saturday, people took to the streets for the “No Kings” protests held in more than 2,600 cities nationwide. The demonstrations aimed to push back against what organizers describe as threats to democracy and an overreach of presidential power.

Here in Montana, rallies were held in several cities, including Great Falls, Missoula, and Bozeman.

Watch the video:

In Great Falls, organizers counted more than 2,000 participants, a turnout they say was significantly higher than the city’s first “No Kings” rally in June.

Crowds gathered outside the federal courthouse Saturday afternoon, carrying signs and waving flags.

Protesters voiced opposition to what they called escalating authoritarianism under the Trump administration, while also emphasizing broader concerns about constitutional rights and free speech, themes echoed at rallies across the country.

