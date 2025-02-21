Once-in-a-lifetime number of original Charlie Russell works set for auction

GREAT FALLS — Art enthusiasts and community members gathered Thursday evening for a rare opportunity to view a once-in-a-lifetime collection of works by renowned artist Charlie Russell at the CM Russell Museum. The exhibition, which precedes next month’s Russell Art Auction, showcases a remarkable selection of nearly thirty pieces by Russell, alongside works from his contemporaries and modern Western artists.

“This gallery could easily be displayed in the Metropolitan Museum of Art,” remarked Chris Warden, Executive Director of the CM Russell Museum. The annual Charlie Russell Auction, scheduled for March 20-22 at the Heritage Inn, typically features a handful of auctionable items created by Russell, but this year is unique, presenting an unusually large number of his pieces.

“If we’re really lucky, we’ll get a few Russells. They’re so sought after by collectors worldwide that it’s almost unheard of for a collection of this magnitude to come to market,” said Warden. The influx of families and collectors looking to sell their collections has contributed to this year's exceptional lineup.

In addition to Russell’s works, the auction will also highlight over 120 pieces from artists who were contemporaries of Russell, as well as more than 100 modern Western works that continue the spirit of the cowboy artist. The evening was filled with food, conversation, and an appreciation for the artistry on display.

“You can really see how he captures action and color,” said Reagan Yates, an art enthusiast. “The sunsets in his paintings are simply breathtaking.”

Yates emphasized the importance of the viewing experience, acknowledging the rarity of having access to such a collection. “This might be the only chance I get to see these pieces,” he reflected. “If someone purchases them and keeps them for decades, it's unlikely I’ll have the opportunity to see them again.”

The artworks will remain on display at the CM Russell Museum for the next month, allowing the community to appreciate the talent and history encapsulated in each piece before they head to auction. Art lovers and bidders alike are encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity ahead of the highly anticipated sale.

