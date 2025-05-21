Open house scheduled to address road project along Ninth Street NW

The Montana Department of Transportation will host an open house for people to learn more about the upcoming reconstruction of Ninth Street NW from Central Avenue West to the Northwest Bypass.

The public forum will be on Wednesday, June 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the West Elementary School auditorium (1205 First Avenue NW). The agency said in a news release that it will be open-house style with no formal presentation.

People are encouraged to stop by anytime during the event to view project displays, talk directly with project team members, and provide comments.

The project will reconstruct Ninth Street NW, extending from Central Avenue West to the Northwest Bypass.

Deteriorated pavement will be replaced, and storm drains will be upgraded to improve drainage.

The signal at the intersection of Ninth Street NW and Northwest Bypass will also be upgraded.

New curbs, gutters, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant curb ramps, and sidewalks will be installed or repaired throughout the project area to enhance accessibility.

The project also plans to replace any trees affected by construction, with the addition of new boulevard trees.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2026, pending funding availability and design completion.

Project Timeline

The 9th Street NW/Watson Coulee Road project began with the initiation and development of design alternatives from 2021 to 2022. In 2022, the 9th Street NW and Watson Coulee Road segments were separated into two distinct projects. Preliminary design for the 9th Street NW segment took place in 2023 and 2024. The final design is anticipated to take place from 2024 to 2026. Construction is anticipated for 2026 based on funding availability and completion of design.

Impacts on the Public

The project will impact parking along 9th Street NW. To improve drainage and pedestrian accessibility, new sidewalks, curb and gutters, and ADA curb ramps are proposed within the public right-of-way. Existing parking within the public right-of-way would be eliminated to accommodate these new pedestrian and drainage facilities.

Temporary impacts during construction may include reduced speeds, single-lane traffic, short-term street closures, and flagging operations.

To subscribe to email updates, contact Ella Currier at ella@benchmarkpublicaffairs.com. To receive text alerts, text "9thStreet" to 406-226-1603.

