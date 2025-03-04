GREAT FALLS — Most parents in Great Falls often require childcare over the summer months, but unfortunately options can be limited. But now, there’s a new option for those requiring the service.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, is opening their doors for summer camp for the first time. Former teacher and now Principal, Kody Diekhans first floated the idea a couple of years ago. He’s assisted in summer camps elsewhere before. He says for years parents have asked if the school offers a summer camp program. Now he’s excited he can finally say yes.

Our Lady of Lourdes school set to offer summer camp

“Word of mouth spreads very quickly in the Great Falls community. So we're hoping our families will also take that information out to their friends and families who do not attend here,” says Diekhans.

Did you catch that? The camp isn’t just limited to enrolled children, but the entire public. In total, the school says they can provide 120 spots over a five-week period. Children aged 4 years to entering fifth grade are accepted.

The dates and themes are:

June 23rd-26th: Wilderness

July 7th-10th: STEM

July 21st-24th: Around the World

August 4th-7th: Art and Cooking

August 11th-14th: Water

“We’re really wanting to bring, our reputation to child care and give people a fun, faith based camp that they can feel good about sending their kids to,” says Corgan Bosley, Director of Extended Care.

Camp will run Monday-Thursday from 8:30am-3:30pm. Tuition for the camp runs $250 per camper per week and $200 per week if registered by April 16th. Registration is currently open to enrolled families and opens March 24th to the general public. It covers two snacks per day and two camp T-shirts.

OLL staff are looking for camp counselors, and are hoping interested high schoolers will reach out. If interested, e-mail summercamp@ollschoolgfmt.org. Those interested in registering their children can also visit the link.