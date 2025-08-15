Movie In The Park; Touch A Truck; Community Swim

Great Falls Park & Recreation and the Gibson Park Snack Shack will host a “Movie in the Park” on Friday, August 15 (weather permitting).
The movie is "How to Train Your Dragon," and it will be in Gibson Park near the bandshell.
The event is free, so grab the lawn chairs or a blanket and take the family to the park for an evening under the stars.
Face painting will be from 6:30pm - 8:30pm and they plan to start the movie by 8:45pm.
TOUCH A TRUCK
The fifth annual Touch-a-Truck on Saturday, August 16, will be our best event yet. It will be from 9am to 1pm along Central Avenue in downtown Great Falls. Join the Junior League of Great Falls as we bring together dozens of businesses and individuals who build, serve, and protect our community so your kids can get up close to their favorite vehicles and machinery while partaking in fun activities. This is a FREE event for families to enjoy. Click here for more information.
COMMUNITY SWIM
There will be a free Community Swim for Native children and families on Saturday, August 16, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Electric City Water Park in Great Falls. Ages 8-16 must be chaperoned. For more information, call 406-315-3413.
CORNHOLE TOURNEY & BBQ
Dynamic Recovery will be hosting a Cornhole Tournament and BBQ for the community at the Heritage Park area of Giant Springs. August 16th, 2025, from 11:30am-3:00pm. This is a family friendly event, and all are welcome. There will be raffle prizes, cornhole games, and fun to be had by all! We hope to see everyone out there! For more information, call 406-315-2028. Take River Drive North to Giant Springs Road; turn on to Giant Springs Road; go 1.2 miles, turn right, look for the signs for the cornhole tournament.