Paris Gibson Square welcomes Ukrainian artist

GREAT FALLS — Ceramic artist Janina Myronova was born in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. She moved to Poland in 2012 before becoming a resident artist in the United States, first in Minneapolis. That was followed by almost two years Big Sky Country.

“I came to the Archie Bray (Foundation) in Montana, in Helena,” said Myronova. “I spent one year and eight months there.”

Her ‘Folktales and Fanfare’ exhibit of sculptures and drawings has been on display at the Paris Gibson Square Musuem of Art in Great Falls since February.

It’s been described as an array of iconic figures playfully situated in a garden of amusement. According to the museum, the exhibit features colorful bright cheeked faces and bold bodies made up of undulating shapes with exaggerated expressions and comical compositions.

Myronova says her works are inspired by Ukrainian folk culture. She hopes they bring positive emotions to people and says for some, her sculptures look like textiles.

“I like this comment because they're soft shapes,” said Myronova. “I like to make delicate, soft shapes with painting on the surface. I like bringing happiness with my work to the people who come to see them.”

The piece that stands out is entitled ‘Meet Me in Montana’ It greets exhibit visitors now at the exhibit entrance. But when the show ends in June, the nine foot tall, 500-pound sculpture will take up residence on a concrete foundation on the museum grounds.

The sculpture was a purchase gift to the museum collection from the Hiltner family.

“I love being in public spaces,” said Myronova. “I feel like the it, it gives me opportunity to show my work to more people. I have some pieces in sculpture gardens all over the world.”

Janina hasn’t lived in Ukraine for more than a decade but still has friends in the war-torn country. Her mother still lives there, away from the fighting, but still close enough to cause concern for her daughter.

“Even though I'm not there right now, it brings me worries,” said Myronova. “When my mother calls me in an unusual time, I'm always worried because every second something can happen.”

Janina takes pride in knowing that her art has an impact, among all ages. She says about a month ago, she heard a heartwarming comment from a mother and her ten-year-old daughter.

“She was never so inspired by something like this exhibition,” said Myronova. “So, I'm happy that it's bringing not only people my age or older, but also very young generation.”

The museum held a reception for Myronova on Friday, May 2 followed by an artist talk.

Myronova was also scheduled to host workshop at the museum on Saturday, May 3.

‘Folktales and Fanfare: Sculptures and Drawings by Janina Myronova’ will be on display through June 14, 2025.

