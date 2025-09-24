Preview: Oktoberfest Great Falls (2025)

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls is gearing up for a night of German-inspired food, music, and community spirit as Oktoberfest returns to Central Avenue on Friday, September 26, 2025. The second annual event will take over the 100 block of Central Avenue from 5pm to 10pm, offering people a taste of Munich without leaving the Electric City.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video:

Preview: Oktoberfest in Great Falls

Organizers say this year’s celebration is building on last year’s success, with more food vendors, live music, and games designed for all ages.

Local favorites Tracey’s Diner, Annie’s Tap House, the Celtic Cowboy, and Kellergeist will serve up food and drink specials throughout the evening. They also partnered with the Arvon Hotel for a special place to stay.

“We’ve worked hard to make sure there’s something for everyone,” said Dan Morano, an owner of Annie’s Tap House. “It’s just a really fun night.”

Crowds are expected to be larger this year, and organizers say they’ve prepared with extra staff, faster lines, and more beer on tap to ensure that the celebration is smooth and everyone gets their share of the fun.

There will be a sanctioned steinholding contest alongside other challenges like the keg roll.

What is steinholding? According to the official website: "Competitors hold a full one-liter beer stein (or Masskrug/Mass in German) out in front of their bodies with a straight arm, parallel to the ground, and the last person holding with good form is the winner."

Admission to Oktoberfest is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring cash and a valid ID if they plan to purchase drinks.

Whether you’re stopping by for the music or the food, Oktoberfest is all about bringing the community together to celebrate the season.

