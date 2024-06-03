GREAT FALLS — The roar of engines and the thrill of high-speed competition have returned as the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) kicks off its autocross season in Great Falls. This event, eagerly anticipated by racing enthusiasts, offers a unique blend of speed, skill, and camaraderie.

Rob Carvell, an experienced autocross driver, highlights the social and educational aspects of the sport. "It's so fun to go around the course fast. And the best part is getting to race with your friends. We ride in each other's cars, we try to make everybody faster with tips and just being with friends," he said.

Autocross presents a safe and affordable alternative to speeding on public roads.

Carvell emphasizes the safety measures in place: "Stewards are trained to make a safe course. Any time you're in the car, things can happen, but it's a safe process."

One of the appealing aspects of autocross is its accessibility.

SCCA Autocross season kicks off in Great Falls

Carvell points out that most road-worthy vehicles can participate. "It's not expensive. I mean, you can look at the [points to car] Caprice here. You can run in any car that's road legal and safe to drive. You don't have to have a fancy car. There's a very small entry fee of $30. It's not expensive to run," he explained.

Participants get multiple heats on the track, ensuring ample driving time. Between heats, drivers volunteer as safety workers, contributing to the smooth operation of the event. Carvell encourages newcomers to join, promising a welcoming environment: "We probably have ten more events this year here and in our Helena location. Before I started, I was scared. Like, 'Oh, it looks like fun, but I don't know what to do.' If you show up, we will help you. We will help you get faster. Ride along. We love new drivers to come, so please come join along."

The SCCA autocross events in Great Falls offer a thrilling yet safe racing experience for car enthusiasts of all levels. With a supportive community and a focus on safety, it provides an exciting opportunity for anyone looking to test their driving skills and enjoy the thrill of racing. For more information on upcoming events and how to participate, visit the SCCA's official website or contact the local chapter.