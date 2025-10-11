Speedy Glass is once again stepping up to support the Great Falls community, this time with a new effort called Project Hunger, which aims to feed families over the impending winter months.

Beginning October 13, the Speedy Glass location at 2125 10th Avenue South will collect canned and nonperishable food items to benefit the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

Speedy Glass launches ‘Project Hunger’ to support Great Falls community

Cason Farmer, Branch Manager of Speedy Glass, stated that the company's latest initiative builds on its continuing community outreach.

"Project Hunger is our next iteration of community outreach," Farmer told me. "We just got through with our clothes drive, so it's perfect timing as we head into the Thanksgiving season."

With the recent government shutdown leaving some workers temporarily unpaid, this effort comes at an important moment.

Shaun Tatarka, Executive Director of the Great Falls Community Food Bank, underlined the necessity of donating during times of financial hardship.

"A lot of those government people are working paycheck to paycheck, and when payday comes and there's no paycheck, they're going to come looking for food," Tatarka told reporters. "These types of drives are very important — and very timely."

According to the food bank, relationships with community-minded businesses such as Speedy Glass allow it to serve locals year-round. Donations of nonperishable items can be dropped off at Speedy Glass during business hours.

