Obituary: Jett Joseph Shinaver

Jett Joseph Shinaver was born on March 18, 2006, in Great Falls, Montana. A little boy who didn’t discriminate, just wanting friends, was relentlessly bullied in the Public Schools. Therefore, he was home schooled after the 2nd grade. Plans were set to get his GED this Fall.

He enjoyed camping, riding dirt bikes, ATV’s, fishing, and being a gamer. His special places to be were, in front of his computer, at Fort Peck Lake camping and fishing with his grandparents (Yearout’s) and Jimmy (Kitty) Kolden, where he mastered in one night how to play pinochle, exploring Basin and the Monarch area with his big brother, and heading anywhere with his mom and gamma to camp out. He liked decorating, and celebrating any holiday with his family, especially the 4th of July, Fireworks! and teaming with his brother to make his mom and gamma laugh with their many accents.

In March of this year, he got his driver’s license. He was excited and looking forward to taking ownership of the family truck he worked on with his Uncle Jon. Striking out on his own, he secured a job at McKenzie River Pizza in April. He loved the camaraderie there so much he wanted to excel… going from host to waiter was his goal. A few weeks later, he secured a second job with Priority Clean, working at Great Falls Clinic Cancer Care which gave him pride to be helping those in a battle of their own… even if he was just cleaning. When he wasn’t working those jobs, he did DoorDash.

He was a funny, patient, (esp. with Grampa Grump), caring and kind (to a fault it seems) young man who was taken before he could experience life, via vehicle accident on August 9, 2025, on Hughsville Road in Monarch, Montana.

He leaves behind his mother, Shannon Doucette; big brother, Cameron Shinaver; Gamma and Grampa Grump, Beverly and Wayne Yearout; Grampa Shorty, Thomas Doucette; Uncle Jon and Traci Doucette; and other family, friends, and coworkers.

He loved animals, and he had many. He had a special way with them like an Animal Whisperer. His beloved animals were dogs, Hunter and Rebel (a forever foster); cats, Momma, Cali, Tigger, and Puff, and a bunny, Bun Bun. Jett’s cat, Blackie, joined him a week later.

Those We Love DON’T GO AWAY, THEY Walk Beside Us Every Day. UNSEEN, UNHEARD, BUT Always Near, Still Loved, STILL MISSED AND Very Dear.

A celebration of life for friends and coworkers (ONLY) will be at McKenzie River Pizza, October 9, 2025, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

