MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE — At 8:36 a.m. on September 11, 2001, American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City, beginning a sequence of attacks that would alter the course of the history of the United States. In the hours that followed, thousands of lives were lost, and countless first responders rushed into danger to answer the call of duty.

On September 11, 2025, Malmstrom Air Force Base hosted its annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony, dedicated to honoring the nearly 3,000 lives lost, including 343 firefighters, 71 law enforcement officers, eight paramedics, and 55 military personnel.

Madison Collier reports - watch the video:

Malmstrom AFB hosts 9/11 ceremony

Following the presentation of colors, the national anthem, and an invocation, Staff Sgt. Kyle Montgomery of the 341st Civil Engineer Squadron delivered opening remarks and spoke about how the tragedy shaped the nation and inspired generations of service members.

“For those who have raised their right hand since that day, the weight of 9/11 is personal. It reminds us why we serve, it reminds us that freedom is never free, and it reminds us that when our nation is challenged, we rise together."

Montgomery expressed that Malmstrom remains committed to honoring the memory of those lost, ensuring their legacy endures through service and remembrance.