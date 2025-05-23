GREAT FALLS — As Memorial Day approaches, preparations are underway at Highland Cemetery, where Malmstrom Air Force Base and veterans organizations are gearing up for a solemn remembrance of those who have served in the military.

Owen Skornik-Hayes reports:

Memorial Day preparations underway at Highland Cemetery

On Thursday, council members from the Air Force Sergeant’s Association at Malmstrom Air Force Base, along with dedicated base volunteers and members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), placed hundreds of American flags at the graves of veterans in the cemetery's designated graveyard.

Each flag is a tribute, marking the final resting places of those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

In addition to honoring the fallen, volunteers took time to clean and spruce up the site, carrying brooms and trash bags to ensure the grounds are respectful and pristine ahead of the ceremony.

For many volunteers, participating in the preparations has personal significance. One volunteer reflected, “I think of my grandfather, who was an Army Ranger himself, and all the stories that he told me. Doing this really reminds you of why you join the military.”

The Memorial Day observance will take place on Monday, May 26th, with a formal ceremony scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Community members are invited to join in honoring the sacrifices of the brave men and women who have served in the armed forces.

As Memorial Day approaches, the efforts at Highland Cemetery serve as a reminder of the spirit of remembrance that thrives in the hearts of those who cherish freedom and honor their heroes.