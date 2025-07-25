Fort Benton city leaders are facing big decisions about the future of the city pool, which is currently closed until further notice. The closure came after the pool failed a state inspection on July 17, 2025.

According to the city website, the pool’s chemical levels are imbalanced and are undergoing testing and adjustment.

Civic leaders solicit input on future of Fort Benton pool

Results from the pool engineer report can be found here.

Fort Benton officials encourage residents to stay involved in the process, and are asking for public input on the future of the community pool.

A brief poll is now available to help gather feedback on three potential paths forward: targeted rehabilitation, comprehensive rehabilitation, and complete rebuild.



Targeted rehabilitation: Addresses critical issues to keep pool in operation and extends pool’s life by 5-10 years

Estimated cost: $200,00 - $300,000

Comprehensive rehabilitation: Critical repairs and some upgrades, extending pool’s life by 20-30 years.

Estimated cost: $1 million - $1.3 million

Complete rebuild: Replace current pool facility with new, modern structure and amenities

Estimated cost: $4 million- $5 million

Click here if you would like to vote in the poll.

All responses are anonymous, and residents are encouraged to reach out to council members to share their thoughts. The city says responses will help drive informed decisions that reflect community priorities.

A city council meeting will be held Monday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss potential options, with officials aiming to reach a final decision.