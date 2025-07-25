Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Civic leaders solicit input on future of Fort Benton pool

Fort Benton pool
MTN News
Fort Benton pool
Posted
and last updated

Fort Benton city leaders are facing big decisions about the future of the city pool, which is currently closed until further notice. The closure came after the pool failed a state inspection on July 17, 2025.

According to the city website, the pool’s chemical levels are imbalanced and are undergoing testing and adjustment.

Civic leaders solicit input on future of Fort Benton pool

Results from the pool engineer report can be found here.

Fort Benton officials encourage residents to stay involved in the process, and are asking for public input on the future of the community pool.

A brief poll is now available to help gather feedback on three potential paths forward: targeted rehabilitation, comprehensive rehabilitation, and complete rebuild.

  • Targeted rehabilitation: Addresses critical issues to keep pool in operation and extends pool’s life by 5-10 years
    Estimated cost: $200,00 - $300,000
  • Comprehensive rehabilitation: Critical repairs and some upgrades, extending pool’s life by 20-30 years.
    Estimated cost: $1 million - $1.3 million
  • Complete rebuild: Replace current pool facility with new, modern structure and amenities
    Estimated cost: $4 million- $5 million

Click here if you would like to vote in the poll.

All responses are anonymous, and residents are encouraged to reach out to council members to share their thoughts. The city says responses will help drive informed decisions that reflect community priorities.

A city council meeting will be held Monday, July 28 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss potential options, with officials aiming to reach a final decision.

TRENDING
Best Wok has re-opened in Great Falls Obituary: Caitlin Ruth Fox Small plane crashes into a building in Helena Deadly crashes across Montana in July

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App