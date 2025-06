Emergency crews responded on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, to a large industrial fire near Sidney in eastern Montana.

Residents from at least 10 miles away reported feeling an explosion at a saltwater disposal facility around 8 p.m.

It's located off Highway 261 south of Sidney near the North Dakota border, according to authorities in Richland County.

Authorities have not determined the cause or whether anyone was injured.

We will update you as we get more information.