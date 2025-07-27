Fort Benton community celebrates the legacy of Jared Vielleux

The town of Fort Benton is mourning the death of Jared Veilleux, who dedicated more than two decades to serving the community.

COMMUNITY REFLECTS ON VEILLEUX'S LEGACY:

"Just a huge, huge pillar. And this community is going to be feeling this loss for, for a long, long time," Kayle Axtman of the Fort Benton Volunteer Fire Department said.

Colleagues remember Veilleux as a compassionate leader who led by example.

"The most kind man you'd ever have the privilege of meeting a friend first. A wonderful leader who always would do the things he asked you to do," Joe Manning of the Fort Benton Volunteer Fire Department said.

"He's like your friend first. Just a great guy. He did so much for the whole department and it wouldn't be where it's at right now without him," Cade Ball of the Fort Benton Volunteer Fire Department said.

Veilleux made numerous efforts to expand the fire hall and its services through grants and donations. His leadership and character left a lasting impression on surrounding communities.

Hundreds turned out for his funeral at the Montana Agricultural Center in Fort Benton, including fire departments from three surrounding counties who came to pay their respects.

"He created a brotherhood, a great environment for all of us to be a part of," Manning said.

His fellow firefighters continue their mission without their leader, but now serve with a renewed purpose.

"We're going to fight and win. Not because we're well trained, disciplined and highly motivated, but because Jared's up in heaven looking down on us, and he's going to tip the scales in our favor every chance he gets," Ball said.

