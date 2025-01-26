The Geraldine Action Association is putting on their 13th annual dinner theater this year will feature a comedy titled Tommy Lockhart's Incredible Circus of Blunders Wonders, written and performed by the community of Geraldine, along with a catered dinner provided by local businesses.

Aneesa Coomer has the report:

Geraldine prepares for annual Dinner Theater fundraiser

Money raised goes toward scholarships for Geraldine graduating seniors, community events like the annual Geraldine Fun Day, upcoming projects like creating a recreation area in town, and other community organizations like the Geraldine School lunch funds, and the local FFA chapter.

Geraldine Action Association Treasurer, and actor in the play, Justin Roudebush says,”Every dollar that we make from this Dinner Theater goes back into our community somehow, whether that's scholarships for kids graduating, we do Easter egg hunts for the kids at Easter time, we're always focused on what we can do for our community.”

Tommy Lockharts Incredible Circus of Blunders Wonders is the third comedy written for the Dinner Theater event by the Action Association’s Vice President, Elaina Antonich.

She says, “It’s always been something that's been very near and dear to my heart. My grandmother wrote the play for many, many, many years. When she decided that she was ready to pass the torch along, the Action Committee asked me if I would do it. So I tried to fill her big shoes, she kind of has a long standing legacy of playwriting in this community. So it's it's been challenging and very fun.”

The comedy follows a ragtag group of circus performers down on their luck as they visit the town of Geraldine.

Anotonich drew inspiration for this year’s play from historical society photos of a circus in Geraldine in the 1950s, saying, “The picture that we shared on Facebook had elephants walking up the street of Geraldine, and I spent some time sort of imagining what that would be like in Geraldine, just like the general feel for our small town, to have something like a circus come, and everything sort of fell into place from there.”

Roudebush says, “The physical comedy in this play is really great. I mean, there's some really great costumes, some surprises that are going to happen. Come into our community and get together and have a good time and laugh and enjoy some good food. I just love putting it on for the community and seeing everybody out for a few days.”

Performances will be held Friday, January 31st, at 5pm, and Saturday, February 1st at 10:30am and 6:00pm at the Old Auditorium located at 326 Hilger St, Geraldine, MT 59446. Currently, the Saturday 6pm show is sold out. Tickets to the dinner theater performances are $35, and can be purchased by clicking here.