GFFR Chief appointed to lead Montana State Fire Chiefs’ Association

GREAT FALLS — Great Falls Fire Rescue chief Jeremy Jones has been appointed as Chair of the Montana State Fire Chief’s Association.

He learned of his appointment at the group’s previous meeting in March. Jones is replacing Rich Cowger, Chief of Columbus Fire Rescue, who served in the Chair role for 14 years.

As chair, Jones will help oversee fire personnel of all levels from across Montana, and discuss ways to improve the fire service. The association also aim to work closely with legislators on developments and proposals.

“It's having that collective voice within the state focusing on the state and what we can do to advance issues that will affect all of us, whether it be fire codes, response, recruitment, you name it,” says Jones. “There's a lot of challenges within the fire service, and especially with funding of fire departments across the state. So that's really what our mission is.”

Jones also added that the association has been and will continue to prioritize improving Medicaid reimbursement rates for those using ground based emergency medical transport.

The group meets virtually each month, and in-person at least four times a year. They are aiming to meet in different towns in person.

Jones said he is honored to be the newest head of the organization.

“Being nominated by my peers is a very humbling experience. Hopefully I can do the amount of work that the previous chair did and all that he brought to the table and all the effort and time he put in,” he says.