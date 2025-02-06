GREAT FALLS — On Wednesday, Governor Greg Gianforte visited Great Falls to celebrate the expansion of Protech Steel, a vital player in Montana's manufacturing sector.

Governor Gianforte discusses tariffs, immigration, and tax cuts at business expansion

“It was very exciting for us. It's an honor for our business to be a part of this community,” noted Calvin Stoltzfus, CEO of Protech Steel.

The expansion is expected to create approximately 45 new jobs in Great Falls, adding to the already over 100 employees the company has across the state.

In his address, Gianforte seized the opportunity to promote his tax cut proposals aimed at benefiting thousands of Montanans. Highlighting the burden of income taxes, he emphasized, “Income taxes is a tax on work.” His proposal, known as the Homestead Rate Tax Cut, seeks to lower property taxes for Montana homeowners by 15% and small businesses by 18%. Additionally, the plan aims to reduce income tax rates for Montanans at every income level.

“One of the biggest drawbacks in any business is the amount of taxes that you pay after a successful year,” Stoltzfus remarked.

According to the governor, these tax changes could keep over $800 million in the pockets of Montanans over the next two years. According to estimates, it will directly reduce property taxes for more than 215,000 primary residences, more than 32,000 small businesses, and provide indirect relief for over 130,000 renters.

The governor also touched upon the ongoing economic discussions at the federal level, particularly concerning tariffs. Recently, former President Trump proposed a 25% tariff on Canadian imports and an additional 10% on Canadian oil, gas, and electricity. While progress has been made, with an agreement reached to delay the tariffs for 30 days, Gianforte expressed hope that a resolution could be attained without escalating tensions.

“I’m encouraged by the progress,” he stated, “I hope tariffs don't go in place, but ultimately that's up to the Canadians, the Mexicans, and the Chinese to do what's right by America.”

The U.S. is the largest export market for Canadian steel. Local farmers and ranchers beef products could be affected by additional tariffs as well.

The governor was asked about increasing concerns from Montana’s tribes regarding interactions with ICE agents. Many tribal nations in the state have issued notices for members to carry identification while interacting with immigration officials.

Gianforte stated, “We’re going to continue to represent the interests of all Montanans. But our tribal partners, they’re full Montanans and Americans, and they have nothing to worry about.”

As the visit concluded, Gianforte toured Protech Steel’s expanded facility. CEO Calvin Stoltzfus shared that they hope to add an additional 10 to 15 jobs in the near future, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to growth and community investment.

