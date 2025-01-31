Marijuana retailers respond to State Representative's dismissive remarks

GREAT FALLS — In the rapidly evolving landscape of Montana's legal marijuana industry, tensions are rising following recent comments by State Representative John Fitzpatrick.

Owen Skornik-Hayes talks with marijuana retailers:

Montana marijuana retailers respond to State Representative's remarks

Dale Yatsko, owner of Green Creek Dispensary in Great Falls, expressed the frustration of many licensed marijuana retailers in response to Fitzpatrick's remarks during discussions about a newly-passed bill that raises salaries for state employees and legislators starting in 2026.

Fitzpatrick's comments, asserting that individuals in public policy deserve higher salaries than those “who put dope in plastic bags and hand it across the counter,” have ignited outrage amongst business owners.

For Yatsko and his peers, they feel such dismissive language undermines their hard work and the legitimacy of their businesses, which have operated within legal bounds since the state legalized recreational and medical marijuana in 2021. The sale of marijuana has been legal within Great Falls city limits since 2023.

“That’s how we take it, is that he's telling everybody that we're not a legal business in the state of Montana,” Yatsko said, emphasizing the high standards to which they are held. “If I did anything wrong between the state and everybody else, I'm held accountable. They can fine the heck out of me or put my license on suspension.”

Budtenders—the employees who assist customers at marijuana retailers — are trained in several areas, including human trafficking awareness, demonstrating a commitment to both community and compliance standards.

Jordan Crockett, one such budtender, noted, “We are held to higher standards than a lot of other industries. One misstep can be catastrophic.”

Fitzpatrick also noted that employees of marijuana retailers earn, on average, $3.92/hour more than state legislators, a point that indicates the competitive nature of salaries within the marijuana industry.

Some business owners feel that politicians may not fully understand the nuances and benefits of the legal marijuana market.

Jeff Erickson, owner of Higher Capacity, a retailer in Belt, pointed out, “There's a lot of people in politics who use their own opinion of an industry or a product, versus looking at what the Montanans want.”

Since Montanans voted for the legalization of recreational and medical marijuana in Montana, the state has seen substantial tax revenue from the industry, amounting to $57.7 million according to the Montana Department of Revenue. Additionally, the industry has created over 6,000 jobs with competitive wages.

“To insinuate that we don't care about the community … that's ridiculous. No, we're people who care. We're here for the community,” says Crockett.

MTN contacted Fitzpatrick's office for comment, but we have not yet received a response.