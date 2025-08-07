Trending News (Thursday, August 7, 2025)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: The next round of showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and storms will generally push from northeast across the area. Some of the thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts and hail.

A cool and stormy end to the workweek- Thursday, August 7

TRENDING TODAY



Great Falls City Commissioners passed a resolution referring a proposed ban on certain types of fireworks to the November 2025 ballot. Click here to read more.

The city’s signature mural festival, formerly known as ArtsFest Montana, returns this month as "Great Walls: Great Falls." Click here to read more.

A skydiver died in Flathead County after an apparent mid-air collision with another skydiver. Click here for details.

The search for Michael Brown has entered its sixth day as authorities comb through challenging wilderness terrain. Click here to read more.

United Way of Cascade County is once again calling on the community to help students start the school year prepared and confident. Click here to read more.

Pop star Justin Bieber visited the Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls on Wednesday - watch:

Justin Bieber stops by the Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls

COMING UP

FUNFEST

The annual Lion’s Family FunFest will be on Saturday, August 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lions Park (10th Avenue South and 27th Street). The event is being hosted by the Great Falls Lions Clubs and Great Falls Park and Recreation. The event is FREE to all participants thanks to the generosity of the Lions Clubs in Great Falls (Great Falls Lions Club and Sunrise Lions) and numerous local donors. It is the perfect event for families, neighbors, and friends to gather for a day filled with fun, food, entertainment, and celebration, with a special appearance by Louie the Lion, the Lions Club mascot.

MAMMOTH HUNT

People can experience what it’s like to throw atlatls and tomahawks and to shoot primitive bows and arrows during the annual Mammoth Hunt event at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park. The free event takes place on Saturday, August 9, and Sunday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, click here. First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

Here is today's joke of the day! Share with your friends: Everyone's worried about their phone or computer spying on them these days. But, it's not your phone you have to worry about, it's your vacuum cleaner it's been gathering dirt on you for years.

Email your best joke to montanathismorning@krtv.com.