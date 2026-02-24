Trending News (Tuesday, February 24, 2026)

Wishing everyone a good day! Here are some things to know for today:

WEATHER FORECAST: AM snow in the mountains. The mountain passes are snow-covered and slick. Decreasing clouds with high temperatures in the 40s.

TRENDING TODAY:

Community rallies to help victims of house fire in Stockett. Click here.

Some Montanans are stranded in Mexico amidst cartel violence. Click here.

Montana National Guard appoints its first cyber warfare officer. Click here.

Closing in on answers: Where is Shannon LaBau? Click here.

Business growth in Great Falls driven by infrastructure, demand, and planning. Click here.

