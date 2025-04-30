President Trump's first 100 days of second term

President Donald Trump marked his first 100 days of his second term in office with a speech Tuesday night in Warren, Michigan.

Trump highlighted his administration's accomplishments so far, including mass deportation operations, efforts to shrink the size and scope of government, and the changes he's making to the global trade landscape.

While the administration is pleased with the speed it is implementing Trump's agenda, its success is split among key issues, according to Scripps News White House correspondent Haley Bull.

WATCH: