Obituary: Naomi Ruth Haase

Naomi Ruth Haase, 59, died December 26, 2025, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, Montana. Naomi was the cherished daughter of the late Herbert and Shirlee Haase. Formerly of Kingsford, MI, Naomi moved to Great Falls thirty-two years ago. She loved Montana and never looked back.

Naomi was creative, artistic, easily made friends of all ages, and liked to have fun. She cared for people and wanted them to feel special. She exhibited those traits in various work settings. But the highlight was her successful nail salon in downtown Great Falls. Those seventeen years were her pride and joy. She had a very tender heart toward animals but had a special affection for dogs. She loved them and they were fiercely devoted to her.

Naomi was blessed with natural beauty. Her presentation was particularly important to her. Until Liver Disease robbed her of dignity, she looked her very best whether to work or a simple errand. She faced adversity and yet was resilient, fighting as best she could. But she lived in paradox. She often expressed deep love for family and friends but sometimes had difficulty loving herself. During those times she inexplicably distanced herself, but we loved her anyway.

Naomi is survived by her siblings Kathleen (Brian), Joel (Teresa), Faith (Luis), Paul, and Sarah. Twenty nieces and nephews, her Aunt Dorothy and many cousins. In addition, Naomi leaves behind several friends and acquaintances.

At Naomi’s request no service will be held.

For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:38-39

