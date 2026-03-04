Obituary: Theresa Streifel

Theresa Streifel, 88, of Great Falls, passed away on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Theresa was born on September 1, 1937, in Orrin, North Dakota to Ludwig and Christina (Keller) Heintz.

She was a hard worker all her life. She operated a daycare until her kids were in school. For 30 years Theresa was a cook for the Cascade County Convalescent Nursing Home, Benefis Healthcare Food Services, followed by Walmart for 12 years.

In 1956, Theresa married Lawrence Streifel and together they had seven children. Six daughters, Vivian McGillis, Charlotte (Robert) Boone, Denise (Mark) Pabst, Tracy (Ed) Kathan, Jeana Lukasik, Jillean (Dan) DeCelles; and son, Calvin (Naomi) Streifel; 26 grandchildren, Tessa, Jessica, Nathan, Hope, Ross, Robert, Amber, Joshua, Fred, Christina, Joe, Breana, Austin, Roman, Misty, Mikami, Holiday, Mariah, Nicole, Eddy, Ryan, Rachel, Mason, Chelsi, Cameron, and Colton; 31 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

She was a devoted Catholic who enjoyed Bingo, playing slot machines, garage sales, camping, fishing, and spending time with her grandchildren and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Christina and Ludwig; husband, Lawrence who passed in 1990; sisters, Rose Martin, Betty Volk, and Marjorie Bennett; brothers, John, Joe, Tony, Martin, and Christ Heintz; and one great-grandson, Grayson McBurney.

A visitation will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2026, followed by a rosary, both at St. Ann’s Cathedral. The funeral liturgy will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2026, at St. Ann’s Cathedral followed by burial at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.