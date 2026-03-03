Obituary: Betty "Marlene" (Kavulla) McEwen

Betty Marlene McEwen went to be with the Lord on February 26, 2026, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, following a courageous 15 year journey with Parkinson’s disease.

Marlene was born on August 17, 1943, in Great Falls, Montana, and was raised in Sand Coulee by her parents, Mike “Cub” Kavulla and Edith Kavulla. She graduated from Centerville High School in 1961. Growing up in a close-knit community shaped the strong values of faith, family, and hard work that guided her throughout her life.

On October 4, 1964, she married the love of her life, Larry McEwen, in Great Falls. Together they built a beautiful life centered on love and devotion. In 1968, they built their dream home in Number 7, where they raised their daughters and created a lifetime of memories. Marlene worked at Great Falls Federal Savings and Loan for ten years before becoming a full-time homemaker — a role she embraced wholeheartedly. Family was everything to her. She had a gift for caring for others and poured her heart into making a warm, welcoming home.

She was a talented seamstress and knitter, an exceptional baker, and she loved spending time in her kitchen preparing meals and treats for those she loved. Marlene especially loved her flowers and looked forward to spring each year so she could plant and tend to her yard and flowers during the summer months. Watching her flowers bloom brought her so much joy and was just one more way she shared beauty with those around her. Her faith was the foundation of her life. She was active in her church and lived her beliefs daily through quiet acts of kindness, generosity, and service.

Marlene’s greatest joy was her family. She adored her grandchildren and rarely missed their activities. Whether it was a wrestling tournament, baseball game, concert or event, she always showed up with steady support and unconditional love. She lived fully, loved fiercely, and created countless memories that will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, Mike “Cub” and Edith Kavulla, and her brother, Billy Kavulla.

Marlene is survived by her devoted husband, Larry McEwen; her daughters, Molly (John) Pavao of Townsend and Melissa (Ryan) VanDyke of Conrad; her sister, Linda Kavulla Benson and her brother, John (Kate) Kavulla both of Washington; her brother, Dale Kavulla of Bozeman; and her cherished grandchildren, Courtney, Christina, Logan, Blaine, and Noah, along with many extended family members and dear friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 7th at Croxford Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, with a celebration of life immediately after at the Sand Coulee Fire Hall. All who knew and loved Marlene are welcome to attend and join us in honoring her life.

There will also be Visitation at the Croxford Funeral home on March 6th from 4:00-7:00pm. Marlene’s legacy is one of faith, kindness, quiet strength, and unconditional love. While she will be deeply missed, we find comfort knowing she is home with the Lord.

