Obituary: Agnes Shirley Wermling

Agnes Shirley Wermling, aged 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 4, 2026, at Peace Hospice House of Great Falls, Montana.

Shirley was born on June 12, 1939, to Agnes Emmabell Eller and William Wilbur Howse. She was raised in Great Falls with her five siblings, Eva (Cliff) Goodau, Roberta (Earl) Williams, Billee (Ray) Williams, Allen (Barb) Howse, and Richard (Patty) Howse.

Shirley worked in her parent’s chili parlor where she met the love of her life, George Wermling. They married on August 1, 1954. They built their life together in Great Falls, having four children, Sherry, Richard, Mark, and Shelly. Shirley enjoyed traveling but was always happy to get back home.

Her family was her pride and joy as she spent many years caring for her children and grandchildren. She once told a story as to why her children were spread out in age, stating when one child went to school, she always had another one at home with her. As the children grew, she never lost her caregiving nature.

She had a green thumb and always had flowers or a plant around. For several years she worked at the Montana State Fair in the gardening and crops department as an assistant superintendent. She was a jack of all trades and was very talented in everything she did.

Her hobbies included wood carving, sewing, upholstering cars, stained glass, ceramics, crocheting doilies, and cutting sapphires. She loved to watch “Days of Our Lives” and on occasion have a “hotty toddy for the body.”

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Eva, Roberta, Allen, and Richard; and spouse, George Wermling. She is survived by her children, Sherry (Tom) Morgan, Richard (Shirley) Wermling, Mark (Kim) Wermling, and Shelly (Chad) Euerle; grandchildren, Matt (Jillian) Wermling, Mike Wermling (Jessica Klette), Skyler Morgan, Shelby (Michael) Roberts, Alex Wermling (Cera Carriger), Melisa Morgan, Cody (Stevannie) Euerle, and Kory Wermling (Rachel Knowles); great-grandchildren, Kendall, Allison, Hadlee, Adalyn, and Hudson Wermling, Zoey, Gabrielle, and Aspen Roberts, Daniel and Patrick Damon, Zaylia and Kinley Priete, Jaidyn and Aurora Mell, Lizzie and Cambri Euerle; her sister, Billee; as well as many nieces and nephews. You’re the “wind beneath my wings.”

A celebration of life will take place on her birthday, June 12, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. If anyone wishes, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association in lieu of flowers.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.