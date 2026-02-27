Obituary: Edward "Eddie" Ecklund

Edward “Eddie” Ecklund, a man known for his tireless work ethic and his remarkably kind heart, passed away February 11, 2026.

He was born April 30, 1980, in Great Falls, Montana to Debbra Ecklund, Eddie was raised by Debbie and Mike Cote. He was a proud graduate of Great Falls High School, class of 1999.

He began his career at Prospector’s, remaining with them until their closing. For the past 11 years, he was a dedicated member of the team at Dante’s Creative Cuisine. To know Eddie was to know a man who showed up, worked hard, and treated everyone he met with genuine goodness.

Eddie is survived by siblings Brenda, Drew, Christopher and Lucas, his beloved nieces, Grandma Mary Ecklund and his many dear friends.

He is predeceased in death by his mom Debbie, biological dad Ricky Coombs, brothers Michael and Joey Cote, grandparents Ed Ecklund, Betty and Joe Rege and stepfather James Baker.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff and owners of Dante's Creative Cuisine for their years of friendship and support. We also thank Ulm Bible Church for their compassion and for hosting Eddie’s final farewell.

A Memorial Service and a celebration of his life and love will be held on March 7th, 2026, at 2:00PM at Ulm Bible Church, Ulm, Montana.

