Obituary: Alaynah Elaine Johnson

Alaynah Elaine Johnson of Great Falls, Montana, ascended to eternal peace on January 7, 2026, leaving behind a profound legacy of love, kindness, and adventure that will forever be etched into the hearts of those who knew her as the cherished daughter of Kayla Spearson and Jered Johnson.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 16, 2026, at O’Connor Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at O’Connor Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

She grew up surrounded by the unwavering support and unconditional love of her loving sister, Mayliegh Johnson, who was her rock and confidante throughout her life's journey. Alaynah's remarkable academic journey was a testament to her unyielding dedication and perseverance culminating in her graduation from Paris Gibson high school in 2025, where she left an indelible mark on her peers and teachers alike.

Her compassionate heart and selfless spirit inspired countless lives and her presence will be forever felt. In the countless memories she created with her family and friends, Alaynah’s zest for life led her to embrace various outdoor pursuits, including camping, fishing, hiking, snowboarding, and dirt biking, which allowed her to connect with nature and push her limits. She was a talented athlete, excelling in softball, basketball, volleyball, cross-country, gymnastics, and Girl Scouts where she developed valuable skills, such as discipline and teamwork.

Alaynah's love for exploration and cultural immersion led her to cherish traveling to powwows and embarking on new adventures with her family, which broadened her perspective and deepened her appreciation for the world's diversity. She found solace in music and the thrill of the open road, which allowed her to express herself and explore new horizons.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Johnny Ray Spearson and her great-grandfather, Robert E. Rigney, who will forever be remembered for their love and influence on her life. Her memory will live on through her mother, Kayla Spearson; father, Jered Johnson; uncles, Kyle Spearson, Johnny Spearson Jr, and Stephen Johnson; grandmothers, Connie Spearson and Allison Rigney; and great-grandmother, Karen Rigney, who will continue to celebrate her life and legacy.

The impact of Alaynah’s life will be felt for generations to come, and her memory will serve as a reminder to those living life to the fullest and cherishing every moment with loved ones.

