Obituary: Ann Jergenson

Ann (Hinderager) Jergenson was welcomed into the arms of her Savior on January 7, 2026, at the age of 78 in Great Falls, MT. Ann was born in Great Falls, MT to Carl B. and Leone J. (Scott) Hinderager on September 7, 1947. She graduated from Power High School in 1966 and married Richard H. Jergenson on February 11, 1967.

Ann spent her life dedicated to the raising of her family and continued care of her parents, children, grandchildren, and extended family. She enjoyed flower gardening, reading, and babysitting her grandchildren. Ann was a great cook and feeding people was her life’s passion. If you walked into her kitchen, you could expect to be fed.

She loved nature and enjoyed trips to the mountains, especially the Gibson Dam area. Her front flower garden was a birds’ paradise, and she loved watching all the different birds at the feeder and bath through her kitchen window.

Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Leone Hinderager, her baby sister Karen Hinderager, her twin brother Ted Hinderager, and great nephew Lane Hinderager.

Ann is survived by her husband, Richard H. Jergenson of Vaughn; her children Lucia (Travis) Dirkes of Nampa, ID, Douglas (Kim) Jergenson of Fort Shaw, and Timothy (Brandi) Jergenson of Vaughn; brothers Scott (Sally) Hinderager of Fort Shaw, Carl (Della) Hinderager of Caronport, SK, Canada, Paul (Berva) Hinderager of Vaughn, and Max (Carla) Hinderager of Lewistown; grandchildren Lane, Savannah, Jarrett, Bridger, and Weston Dirkes of Nampa, ID, Caleb (Naemi) Jergenson of Vaughn, Sophie (Andrew) Gannon of Mabton, WA, and Macie and Darla Jergenson of Vaughn; great grandchildren Kallie, Brielle, and Evelyn Ann Jergenson of Vaughn,

and Remington Gannon of Mabton, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial service is planned at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at Croxford Funeral Home. A lunch reception will follow.

The family would like to extend our gratitude to the staff of Stillwater Hospice and the Bee Hive’s Maple House memory care in Great Falls for their care and support the past 9 months.

