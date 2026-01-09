Obituary: Anna M. Olson

Anna came to live at Quality Life Concepts Cedar group home in July of 1994, where she built long lasting friendships with her fellow housemates. She attended day services at Easter Seals.

Anna was from Valier Montana and grew up on the family farm. Anna enjoyed being outside on a warm day and liked playing in the water.

She enjoyed her coffee, hot or cold, didn’t matter.

Anna always found a way to communicate her needs and wants, especially if it was sweets, she would empty the cabinet to find what she was looking for if staff didn’t help quick enough.

She enjoyed eating, and her favorite food was canned sardines and smoked oysters, not something she had to worry about somebody else wanting some of, she was always so excited about getting a can of these.

At her day program she enjoyed exploring and building her blocks, being blind didn’t slow her down.

She was clever, tough, very independent and always learned how to manage her environment because she wasn’t going to let things slow her down.

She was loved by her family and friends, she took a piece of our hearts with her and she will be missed.

