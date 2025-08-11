Obituary: Anna Wright Robbins

Anna Wright Robbins, a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother, and faithful friend, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2025, in Great Falls, Cascade, Montana, at the age of 85. Born in Logan, Cache County, Utah, on September 22, 1939, Anna was the second daughter of Francis Wallis Wright and Thelma Angelia Cline.

She spent her early years in Logan, Utah and Malta, Montana; where she was grounded in the gospel of Jesus Christ, and baptized in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In her youth, as her father fulfilled his church duties, she attended two-Sunday School classes each week, where she earned two hundred percent attendance. This was a pattern for her life. She graduated from high school in 1957. She later attended Brigham Young University and continued to live a life grounded in faith, family, and service.

On September 18, 1959, Anna married the love of her life, Edward “Ted” Carl Robbins, in the LDS Logan Temple in Logan, Utah. Their marriage of 64 years was a testament to enduring love, mutual respect, and shared purpose. Together, they raised nine children—Angelia (Scott) Ollerton, GayLynn (Brian) Bohman, Francis (Janice) Robbins, David (Kathie) Robbins, Nathaniel (Thongsee) Robbins, Benjamin Robbins, Samuel (Amy) Robbins, Ramona (Tim) Romo, and Ruth (Scott) Corey —instilling in each of them the values of kindness, service, and faith.

Anna’s life journey took her across the Intermountain West—from Logan, Pocatello, and Malta as a child, to Provo, UT where she attended Brigham Young University. After her marriage to Ted, their journey continued from Simms, to Choteau, back to Simms for work and then onto

Provo again for Ted to complete his schooling. After his graduation they raised their children in Layton, Sunset, Las Vegas, and settled on a farm in Simms. Ultimately, she lived in Great Falls, Montana for the last 31 years.

Her occupations and contributions were many: she managed the family farm, worked as a cook at the Fireside, served as a bookkeeper for Montana Business Enterprise Inc., and was a census taker in 2000. She made many friends keeping books for Tubs Unlimited in Great Falls, Montana.

But her most treasured role was as a mother and caregiver. Beyond her own children, Anna opened her heart and home, caring for her parents prior to their passing and treated as family many others—foster children, youth from church programs, neighbors, and anyone in need of love and guidance.

Anna was deeply involved in her community and church, volunteering in the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Girls Camp, and as an active parent volunteer at her children’s high school. She loved working with youth and was a consistent presence in the lives of many she served.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters Francis Hamilton and Edith Wiltbank, her foster brother Jim Thompson, her husband Ted, and one granddaughter. She is survived by her nine children, 35 grandchildren, and 41 great-grandchildren, all of whom were blessed by her warmth, wisdom, and unwavering love.

A celebration of Anna’s remarkable life will be held on August 30th, 2025 at 10:00am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at: 1401 9th St NW, Great Falls, MT 59404. Her legacy of faith, family, and selfless service will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Throughout her life, Anna enjoyed the simple things. One of her favorite activities, in the spring, was observing the ducklings along the river drive and Gibson Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: Roots Revival Gibson Park or your local Hospice.

