Obituary: Catherine "Joyce" Madson

On December 3, 2025, Catherine “Joyce” Madson, aged 88, of Great Falls, went home to be with the Lord after a brief illness.

Joyce was born in Great Falls, Montana, to Theodore and Catherine Kline. A proud graduate of Great Falls High School in 1955, she went on to attend Montana State University, where she met the love of her life, David Madson. Together they returned to Great Falls, married, and built a beautiful life rooted in family, faith and community. Joyce began her career at The Anaconda Company and later worked as an interior designer with LMH Co., bringing creativity and care to every space she touched.

Joyce and David were blessed with two children, Gregory (Christi Mathis) and Christina (David Holmes), who in turn expanded the family with spouses and grandchildren. Known affectionately as “Yaya,” Joyce cherished her role as grandmother to, Abigail (Elliot) Howard, Noah (Arianna) Holmes, Cayti (Micah) Humann, Gunnar (Marin) Madson, Lars Madson, and Trygve Madson. She delighted in their milestones, both big and small, and treasured family gatherings at the cabin—sharing meals, skiing, water fights, and laughter that echoed through the years.

Joyce saw the world in vibrant color. Her watercolor paintings captured the beauty of Montana’s wildflowers and mountains, reflecting her joyful spirit and thoughtful presence. She carried a deep faith in the Lord and her Catholic tradition, serving her church in many ways, including playing a vital role in the restoration of St. Ann’s Cathedral.

Her love for Great Falls extended beyond her family and faith. Joyce gave generously of her time and talents to the community, serving with the Great Falls Junior League, The History Museum, and her local PEO chapter, among many other organizations.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Catherine Kline; her brother, Teddy Kline; and her beloved husband, David Madson. She is survived by her children, Gregory (Christi Mathis) and Christina (David Holmes); six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, Odi and Remi; and her precious dog, Tellie Bug.

A vigil service will be held Friday, February 13, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish. A funeral liturgy will be held Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 12:00 noon at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish with Father Oliver Doyle presiding.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Joyce’s sweet yet lively spirit, her devotion to family, her love for community, and her unwavering faith in the Lord will be cherished and remembered forever.

