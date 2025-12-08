Obituary: Ethel K. Sobolik

With great Love and great grief, we share that Ethel K. Sobolik passed away on December 1, 2025, at the age of 96 in the home she shared with her son and daughter in law in Great Falls, MT. Ethel was born to Daniel W. Potter and Anna (Kerr) Potter on February 23, 1929, the youngest of ten children in Granville, North Dakota.

Ethel’s father moved his family to Sidney, Montana in 1931, and Ethel was raised by her father and her older sisters in the depths of the Great Depression. She learned thriftiness, hard work, honor and a love of the Lord from her father, whom she adored all of her days. A Sidney High School graduate, Class of 1947, Ethel was full of fun and ready for adventure, which she found when she moved to Seattle Washington. She found life to be exciting in post-World War II Seattle. She sang in the Billy Graham Choir, worked for Boeing and danced her way through those years.

But after 7 years, she answered the call to go home to Sidney. At the same time a former classmate, Albert C. Sobolik, also returned home after graduating from college and a stint in the Navy. It was not love at first sight, but it turned into a love that lasted through many joys and challenges. They were married for 47 years, until Al’s passing in 2002.

The Soboliks welcomed six children in quick succession. In the next four and a half years, all six children entered this world – Robert, Daniel, Timothy, Tamara, Theresa, and William. The triplets, Tim, Tamara and Theresa, certainly added extra love and challenge to those baby years! As the children grew, the Sobolik house was full of activities, chaos and love. But Al and Ethel found time to play golf at the local Sidney Country Club, which was a second home in the summer months for all the kids as well! Ethel played golf both in the Ladies League and Couples League.

As the kids grew older, Al and Ethel opened Sidney Clothing. In time, the store closed and Ethel went to work for the City of Sidney, eventually being appointed as City Clerk. Al and Ethel were also actively involved in the St. Matthew’s Parish Catholic church and particularly Cursillo Retreats.

Having six children so close in age meant when the grandchildren started coming, they were also very close in age! Al and Ethel were wonderful grandparents and over the moon excited with each new baby! And Ethel was thrilled to be able to welcome 14 great grandchildren as well.

After Al’s passing, Ethel moved to Yakima, Washington and lived with her sister Evie Woodkey. She became a second grandmother to Evie’s family, who treated her with all the love they had for Evie. Eventually, Ethel felt the call to be with her children, and we welcomed her into our homes as she lived between all of us – summers spent up north and winters spent down south. In 2020, she moved to Great Falls, Montana permanently.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, the love of her life, Albert Sobolik and her brothers Harold Potter, Wilbur Potter, Charles Potter, and her sisters Myra Thompson, Ruth Schultz, Evie Woodkey, Kathleen Potter, Arla Quick and Marie Asplund.

Survivors include her children Robert (Beth) Sobolik, Daniel (Laura) Sobolik, Tim (Susan) Sobolik, Tamara (Shawn) Driscoll, Theresa Sobolik, and William (Debbie) Sobolik. She is also survived by 9 well-loved grandchildren, 14 precious great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service for Ethel will be held on January 13, 2026, at Croxford Funeral Home at 2:00 PM. Burial of her urn will take place later in the year in Sidney, Montana.

